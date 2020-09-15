Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Up 49.8% in August

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,900 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 311,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $56,331.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 81.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 92,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.