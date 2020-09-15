ExclusiveCoin Trading 11% Lower This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $432,270.17 and $2,767.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

