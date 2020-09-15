ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Trading 8.6% Higher

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.16 and last traded at $67.04. 347,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 202,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,576,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in ExlService by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

