Exosis Hits Market Capitalization of $26,356.72 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Exosis has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $26,356.72 and $1,204.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,866.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.03388919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.64 or 0.02177804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00449939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00838824 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00048135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00551765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 609,752 coins and its circulating supply is 444,752 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.