Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,507,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,513,869 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,632,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,872,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,332,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

