Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,294 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,185,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

