Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 23,671,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,307,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

