FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $171.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,514,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

