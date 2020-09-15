Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,502 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after buying an additional 80,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $194,454,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

