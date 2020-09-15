Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,695 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,933,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,221. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

