Financial Insights Inc. Buys 562 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,696,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.34.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

