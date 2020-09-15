Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.77. The company had a trading volume of 471,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,489. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.