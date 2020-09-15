Financial Insights Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 69.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.47. 2,941,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

