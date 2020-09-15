Financial Insights Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

BND remained flat at $$88.41 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,720. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

