Financial Insights Inc. Invests $134,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,695. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

