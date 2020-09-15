Financial Insights Inc. Invests $216,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,933,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,221. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

