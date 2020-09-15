Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 4,047 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.63. 4,578,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,873. The company has a market cap of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.