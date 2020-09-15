Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 52,363 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $447,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,608.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,882 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.62. The stock had a trading volume of 964,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,964. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

