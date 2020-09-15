Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,700 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,519.28. 1,665,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,942. The firm has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,549.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

