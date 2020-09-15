Financial Insights Inc. Sells 3,992 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

