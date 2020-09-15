Financial Insights Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 160,438 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 152.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 127,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 173,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

