Financial Survey: Envision Solar International (EVSI) vs. The Competition

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ: EVSI) is one of 132 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Envision Solar International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Envision Solar International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Envision Solar International Competitors 2895 9065 15159 924 2.50

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.21%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million -$3.93 million -16.02 Envision Solar International Competitors $3.33 billion $579.39 million 3.37

Envision Solar International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Envision Solar International Competitors -49.36% -5.52% -1.74%

Volatility & Risk

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envision Solar International competitors beat Envision Solar International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

