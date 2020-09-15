First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of LDSF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,087. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

