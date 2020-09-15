Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,038.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,796.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Kaness acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Insiders bought a total of 71,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

