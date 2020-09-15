FONU2 Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Down 32.1% in August

FONU2 Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,807,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FONU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 9,173,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,318,195. FONU2 has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

FONU2 Company Profile

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

