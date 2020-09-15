FONU2 Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Down 32.1% in August

FONU2 Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,807,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FONU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 9,173,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,318,195. FONU2 has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
FONU2 Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for FONU2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONU2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.