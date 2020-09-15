Franks International (NYSE:FI) Trading Up 16.1%

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) was up 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 3,140,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 808,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $463.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Franks International by 193.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

