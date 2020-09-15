FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Up 11.8%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s stock price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 463,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 147,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. On average, research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 62.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

