G4S (LON:GFS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

G4S (LON:GFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on G4S from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. G4S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

GFS stock traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 181 ($2.37). 14,864,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,784. G4S has a 1-year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 164.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.20.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

