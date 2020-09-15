Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 33.0% in August

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE GRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 32,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,885. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
