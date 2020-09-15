Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 290 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,519.28. The stock had a trading volume of 87,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,394.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

