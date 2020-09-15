Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.05. 12,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,154. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

