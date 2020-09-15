Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.55. 154,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.73 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $219.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

