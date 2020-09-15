GAP (GPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GAP (NYSE: GPS) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $12.00 to $19.00.

8/28/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

8/24/2020 – GAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/18/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $15.00.

7/17/2020 – GAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,288,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Gap Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GAP by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of GAP by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

