Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 8,892,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,575,578. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

