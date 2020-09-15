Garde Capital Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. 8,358,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,983,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

