Garde Capital Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,424,000 after buying an additional 1,553,077 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,724,000 after buying an additional 155,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,976,000 after buying an additional 882,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,077,000 after purchasing an additional 192,389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $158.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,002. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

