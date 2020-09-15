Garde Capital Inc. Has $251,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

