Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,686 shares of company stock worth $30,481,004. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.37.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.87. 1,356,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.87. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

