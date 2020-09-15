Garde Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.25. 164,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,189. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $223.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average of $188.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

