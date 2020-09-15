Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $1.93 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00255798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00103305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.01522613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00193192 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 13,464,060 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

