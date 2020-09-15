Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.21 million and the lowest is $52.98 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $60.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $193.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.28 million to $196.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $219.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 131,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

