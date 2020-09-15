Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.53). Genesco posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on GCO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Genesco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,605. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $353.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.