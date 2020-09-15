GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Cap of $741,080.73

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $741,080.73 and approximately $1,436.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00450340 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,900.46 or 1.00503225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000761 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.