Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 551,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

