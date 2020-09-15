Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 210

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

GLEN traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 186.04 ($2.43). 37,261,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,884,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

