Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Trading Up 6.2%

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 83,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 72,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldfield in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Goldfield by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 235,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

About Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

