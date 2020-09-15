Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of GOOD traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 188 ($2.46). 2,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,538. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 million and a P/E ratio of 125.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.89. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.89 ($3.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.