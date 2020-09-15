Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of GOOD traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 188 ($2.46). 2,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,538. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 million and a P/E ratio of 125.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.89. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.89 ($3.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
