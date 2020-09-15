Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,502 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 104,880 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.25 on Tuesday, reaching $496.16. 228,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,194. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.26. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.86.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,383 shares of company stock worth $39,265,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

