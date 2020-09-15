Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 345,300 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 198.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.18. The stock had a trading volume of 505,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101,563. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

