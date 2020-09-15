Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 989,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,413,000 after purchasing an additional 392,132 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 116,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 1,988,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,206,432. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

